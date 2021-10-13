Have your say on climate change

Could you be a Translink Changemaker?

he initiative has been designed to elevate the voices of young people by appointing a panel of Youth Climate Changemakers, and to provide various platforms for their concerns, ideas and challenges to be heard in the important climate debate in the run up to COP26 and beyond.

The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, is the 26th United Nations Climate Change conference.

It is scheduled to be held in Glasgow, between 31 October and 12 November, under the presidency of the United Kingdom

18-year-old, Emer Rafferty from Co. Armagh has been appointed as the first ambassador.

With a background in environmentalism, Emer is also an ambassador for the COP26 climate change summit and is committed to tackling the climate crisis head on. Speaking about the campaign, she said: “I am thrilled to be the first Changemaker ambassador and I hope it will provide a positive platform for the views of young people.

“Change making requires people to innovate, connect and speak up and I look forward to our young voices being heard and acted upon”, Emer concluded.

Anyone aged between 10 and 21 with a passion for the environment and tackling climate change can apply to become one of 10 initial Changemakers.