Happy 100th birthday Isobel, says Mayor

Isobel Costine receives her centenary coin from the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes along with Lady Karen Girvan, Deputy Lieutenant for County Londonderry on Friday, July 30. .PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

She received the bespoke coin from the Mayor, Councillor Richard Holmes, on her 100 birthday on Friday, July 30 at Brookhill House in Coleraine where staff had arranged an outdoor celebration.

The presentation is part of Council’s NI 100 programme of events, which will take place throughout 2021 to commemorate Northern Ireland’s 100th anniversary.

Offering his congratulations to Isobel, the Mayor said: “Reaching the age of 100 is a very special occasion, especially during this year when we also mark the centenary of Northern Ireland.

“I would like to thank Isobel and everyone at Brookhill House for their very warm welcome, and as Mayor it was a huge privilege for me to be a part of her birthday celebrations as we recognise our oldest residents in this way.”

The civic gift scheme is open to all individuals, organisations and businesses who celebrate their 100th birthday between January 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021.

Nominations are open throughout the year so please email [email protected] or ring 028 7034 7010 if you would like to put someone forward to receive this very special gift.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s ‘NI 100’ programme includes a range of events and initiatives which collectively aim to showcase the very best of the Borough and its people through the past century.