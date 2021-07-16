Happy 100th birthday Bertha!
Bertha Ferson, of Portstewart’s Madelayne Court, has celebrated her 100th birthday.
Councillor Mark Fielding joined her on the day to present her with a commerative coin and bouquet of flowers.
Mabel Cole, Home Manager, commented: “We were delighted that Councillor Fielding was able to help us mark Bertha’s 100th birthday in such a special way, and Bertha cherished the gifts she was presented with.
“In addition, we were able to celebrate with Bertha’s family, friends, and the other residents to mark the special day.”