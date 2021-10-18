Halloween Happenings return to Causeway Coast & Glens Borough

Halloween Happenings around the Borough

There’s four free events taking place in the Showgrounds Ballymoney (Wednesday, October 27), Roemill Playing Fields Limavady (Thursday, October 28), Rugby Avenue Coleraine (Friday, October 29) and the seafront Ballycastle (Saturday, October 30) with a range of measures to help keep people as safe as possible from COVID-19.

Gates will open at 7pm, with activity starting at 7.30pm, concluding with a fireworks display at 8.30pm.

Even though we’re not holding any parades this year please come along in your craziest costume or scariest style to add to the occasion.

There’ll be DJ music at all sites, along with different performers and attractions for your entertainment. Check out the ‘big screens’ showing short films about Causeway Coast and Glens most haunted places and look out for our wonderful walkabout characters who’ll be ready to give you a fright.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Cllr Richard Holmes, said: “I am delighted to confirm that we will be celebrating Halloween this year with a number of fabulous events for the public to enjoy.

“It’s encouraging to be able to stage these festivities once again and we are looking forward to welcoming you all. It’s important to remember that coronavirus has not gone away, so we’ll be doing things in a slightly different way for your protection. We want you to play your part as well so that we can create a positive experience for everyone.”

Mitigations in place to protect public health include:

Restricted numbers at each event to facilitate social distancing.

A reduced event duration (one hour plus fireworks display).

Enhanced cleansing and sanitisation.

Covid-safe programming and entertainment.

No food traders, concessions, or amusement providers.

Council [email protected] “Please take personal responsibility for keeping the event safe for everyone – use the hand sanitising stations, wear a mask and keep your distance from others. If you or anyone in your group is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, please stay at home.

“Visitors are also reminded to adhere to on-site messaging and public address messaging. As numbers are limited we would ask people not to congregate outside if capacity is reached, and to be mindful and courteous at all times to the Council stewards.

Limited disabled parking at each location can be pre-booked through our Visitor Information Centre by calling 028 7082 3333. You will also need to display your blue badge on the night and arrive at the stipulated time. AccessoLoo facilities will also be available.

“For those unable to attend, keep an eye on the Causeway Coast and Glens Events Facebook page where we’ll be sharing our series of ‘most haunted’ short films and we’ll also release a ‘highlights’ video capturing some of the best bits from all of the Halloween Happenings.