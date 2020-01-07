Green Dog Walker Scheme

Dog fouling has fallen by more than 50 per cent across Mid and East Antrim in recent months, but pet owners are being urged by Council to keep up the good work over the winter period as the dark nights continue.

As an added incentive to keep our borough clean for everyone, members of the very successful Green Dog Walkers (GDW) scheme are encouraged to claim their free torch and collar light, as well as a fresh supply of ‘doggie bags’ from one of the Council sites including Ardeevin.

The Green Dog Walker initiative has been running in Mid and East Antrim since 2018 and to date over 800 residents have signed up.

To find out how to join visit www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/greendogwalkers/