“Good Morning Ballymena” talk

At their September meeting, Ballymoney Soroptimists welcomed Debbie Chestnutt who is the enthusiastic leader of Good Morning Ballymena, one of eight such services provided in the Northern Trust area.

The service is available to older people, those experiencing domestic violence, those with disability, those with addictions or mental health issues. It is primarily a free confidential daily telephone service for those who feel lonely, need a sympathetic ear at the other end of the phone or just want to hear a friendly voice. The service is manned by volunteers and is currently located at 23 William Street Ballymena. As well as the telephone area in their premises, they run the ‘Daisy Mae’ cafe which is open weekday mornings. At the beginning of each month they provide breakfast and at the end of the month they run a Lunch Club.

Another facet of their project is the Befriending service where volunteers will provide transport to shops or medical and dental appointments. Pamela Henderson thanked Debbie for an informative and enlightening talk which left the Soroptimists well informed about the great work of Good Morning Ballymena.