Give the gift of hearing this Christmas at Specsavers Coleraine

Residents in Coleraine are being urged to spread some festive magic with Specsavers this season to help make someone’s wish come true.

Specsavers in Coleraine is working with Sound Seekers, a charity that provides people of all ages, who are deaf or hard of hearing in some of the world’s poorest countries, with hearcare and refurbished hearing devices.

Together, they are asking local residents to donate their old or unwanted devices in store for the Hearing Aid Refurbishment Project, to be reconditioned and reprogrammed for those who need it.

So far, the Hearing Aid Refurbishment Project has distributed more than 1,300 hearing aids to Zambia, Malawi, Cameroon, The Gambia, Democratic Republic of Congo and Botswana.

Judith Ball, Specsavers Coleraine store director said: “We are so pleased to support this incredible cause. There is no better feeling than knowing that these redundant hearing devices help meet an urgent need to provide some of the poorest communities in Africa with the priceless gift of hearing.”

Tanya D’Souza, Sound Seekers Fundraising and Communications Manager added: “We couldn’t be more thankful for the ongoing support we have been receiving from Specsavers. Without the generosity of the people of Coleraine we would not be able to continue our Hearing Aid Refurbishment Project in Zambia and provide so many disadvantaged people in Africa with access to refurbished hearing aids.

“That is why this Christmas Specsavers in Coleraine is urging its customers not to throw their old hearing aids away and to instead make a real difference to someone’s life.”

Specsavers Audiology has a Sound Seekers drop off box in store. Visit Specsavers 7-8 The Diamond, Coleraine.

For more information about Sound Seekers, visit www.sound-seekers.org.uk/