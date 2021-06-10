Girl GuidingBushmills and Ballycastle

If so, then the Ballycastle and Bushmills Girl Guiding units want to hear from you!

A spokesperson for the Causeway District Commission said: “Volunteering with us isn’t just about campfires and helping girls to get their next badge - although those are special moments that we all share.

“It’s about empowering girls and giving them new experiences.

“It’s being a role model and helping girls to realise their full potential. It’s sharing and developing your skills.

“We have leader and helper roles available within our Ballycastle and Bushmills units.”

Find out more or register interest by visiting www.girlguiding.co.uk