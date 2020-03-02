Giant’s Causeway Visitor Experience free on March 7

Following the launch of a new campaign which aims to encourage people to engage more with their natural surroundings, the National Trust is offering visitors the opportunity to enjoy the Visitor Experience at the Giant’s Causeway free of charge on Saturday, March 7.

The National Trust, Europe’s largest conservation charity will open the doors of the Giant’s Causeway, Northern Ireland’s only UNESCO World Heritage Site for the first of this year’s Community Open Days, from 9am to 5pm.

With new research released by the conservation charity, revealing that those with an active ‘engagement’ with nature are more likely to help tackle the nature crisis, the spring Community Open Day is an opportunity for the local community and visitors to experience the increasingly important conservation work undertaken by the National Trust.

Visitors will enjoy free admission to the award-winning Visitor Centre and can take a guided tour with one of the National Trust tour guides, allowing them to experience the outstanding beauty and fascinating wildlife at the Giant’s Causeway, while learning more about the value of nature in our lives. Visitors can also enjoy a well-earned local delicacy in the Visitor Centre café and browse the unique and handcrafted items in the gift shop, 90% of which are produced locally.

The Giant’s Causeway has experienced a number of rock falls and landslides in recent weeks as a result of severe weather, which have led to some of the access points at the site being closed until further notice. Due to safety concerns the Easy Access Bus is not currently in operation, and while parts of the site, including the hexagonal causeway stones, have been deemed unsafe and visitors are advised to avoid these areas, the Visitor Experience is operating as normal.

With the Giant’s Causeway Visitor Experience still open to all, the Community Open Day will provide the opportunity for visitors to explore the cliff top paths and walking trails around the site. Despite some disruption that has resulted from recent storms, the National Trust is delighted to showcase the outstanding beauty of the Causeway Coast’s natural play area, and invite visitors to benefit from the positive effects on our wellbeing of spending time outdoors and immersed in nature.

Ciara McClements, Visitor Experience Manager at the Giant’s Causeway commented: “Our Community Open Days are the perfect opportunities for families to make positive connections to nature and notice the beauty of the world around them. Although we have experienced rock falls in recent weeks, which have closed certain areas of the site, we are excited to showcase the stunning views and walking trails that are still accessible for visitors.

“With this being the first of our Community Open Days this year, it is the ideal opportunity to kick off a new season of conservation projects promoting and protecting wildlife at the Causeway Coast.”

Final admission to the Community Open day is 4pm, with the Visitor Centre closing at 5pm.

There will also be a free Park and Ride from Bushmills to the Giant’s Causeway. For more information visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/giants-causeway