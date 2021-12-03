Gettys join forces with star Ricky Skaggs

Following the recent release of their new album, “Confessio – Irish American Roots”, the new song has been arranged with the signature Getty’s sound, with Skaggs lending his musical mastery to the classic.

The two artists previously performed a special rendition of “Brightest and Best” at the Kennedy Centre, with Keith and Kristyn Getty immediately falling in love with Skaggs’ haunting rendition of the hymn.

The Gettys are embarking on their annual Sing! An Irish Christmas tour which includes a spot at New York City’s Carnegie Hall.

Kristyn and Keith Getty

This year’s tour will feature seven brand-new songs from the talented hymnwriters, along with many of the traditional Christmas carols fans have come to know and love. Their festive special will be broadcast to millions on the BBC and Trinity Broadcasting Network over the Christmas period.

Keith Getty OBE, said: “We were so thrilled to have Ricky at the Kennedy Centre for the spine tingling moment of performing ‘Brightest and Best’, and are even more honoured to have recorded it as a single with him.”