Get involved with ‘Our Story in the Making’ artwork

Called ‘Our Story in the Making’, the piece will consist of 100 ceramic tiles made by 100 individuals from across the borough.

On its completion, it will be permanently displayed at Drumceatt Square outside Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre in Limavady. The project is open to all ages and artist Fiona Shannon will lead free pop-up workshops this: Thursday August 19, Ballycastle Seafront, 11am-1pm; Friday August 20, Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre, 11am-1pm; Friday August 20, Ballymoney Town Hall, 3pm-5pm; Saturday August 21, Flowerfield Arts Centre, 11am-1pm.