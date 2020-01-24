Former High Kinds singing star George Murphy launches his solo tour and his new single “Universal Soldier” with a gig at Coleraine’s Riverside Theatre on February 6.

George is an Irish singer songwriter from Dublin who exploded onto the Irish music scene after his memorable appearances on RTE TV show “You’re a Star”. Just out of secondary school at the age of 17 he very quickly took over the Irish music scene. He signed to Sony Ireland and his debut album ‘Dreamed A Dream’ went to No.1 in the Irish charts. The album eventually went on to gain triple Platinum status.

In 2015 George signed a new management deal with 10 music Management and then went on to sign a new record deal with Trad Nua. When Finbar’s son, Martin Furey, left the High Kings, they immediately turned to George Murphy to fill the void. The arrival George Murphy brought a new hunger to the High Kings and their audiences alike.

Now after 18 months of audience and critical acclaim, and still only 33, George has decided to return to his roots, and with his own band The Rising Sons, will tour extensively in 2020 and is also making his acting debut on the world-renowned Abbey Theatre stage in the new Dermot Bolger play Last Orders at the Dockside.

Tickets on sale from www.riversidetheatre.org.uk