Garden in Coleraine open for Ulster Gardens Scheme

With summer now upon us, there is no better way to appreciate the colourful blooms and uscious green foliage than to visit the Ulster Gardens Scheme’s fabulous array of open gardens throughout the summer.

On Saturday, June 1 and 2, Dr Richard and Mrs Heather Burns, 232 Windyhill Road, Macosquin, Coleraine, BT51 4JN, are opening their garden from 2pm to 5pm, on behalf of the National Trust, Northern Ireland’s largest conservation charity.

An unmanicured, wildlife-friendly, woodland garden set on a hillside with a level area close to the house. Partially suitable for wheelchairs. Enjoy a summer’s day wandering around this secret garden paradise and pick up a few tips for your own garden. While you are there buy some plants and relax with a refreshing cup of tea.

The organising committee is grateful to all the garden owners and very much appreciates all the hard work that goes into preparing the gardens. All funds raised by the Ulster Gardens Scheme are used for work in National Trust gardens in Northern Ireland.

Full details of open gardens are in the Ulster Gardens Scheme leaflet available from National Trust Regional Office, contact 028 9751 0721 or visit www.ulstergardensscheme.org.uk

Admission £4.