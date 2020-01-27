Funding for Castlerock Road campus

Coleraine Grammar School has announced that it is set to receive significant funding from the Department of Education to provide extensive new and upgraded facilities on the Castlerock Road campus.

This injection of millions of pounds will secure the school’s long-term future on the Castlerock Road.

Headmaster, Dr Carruthers said: “The school signed a contract with McAdam Design Ltd early this month to begin the process of this significant investment in our current facilities.

“This will mean that all our pupils will be together on a single site and will be able to access the new and enhanced facilities, as well as the existing drama and music facilities, playing fields, running track, games hall, swimming pool and rowing pavilion.”

The Chair of the Board of Governors, Mr Willie Oliver, thanked the Department of Education for “their clear recognition of the need to invest in Coleraine Grammar School”.

