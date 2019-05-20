Fun day for stroke charities

There will be a charity fun day at the Diamond Centre in Coleraine on June 8 to raise funds for the Royal Victoria Hospital’s Stroke and intensive care ward and the Causeway Hospital rehab and community stroke team.

Local woman Jennifer Davidson, whose husband suffered a stroke in January, is organising the event as she “would like to give back to the people that gave the love and care to us and my husband“.

Running from 12.30-2.30pm, the event will include music from The Simple Truth (Niall Mac and Tommy Hopkins) as well as balloon modelling for the children.

There will be face painting priced at £2.50, a name the teddy competition priced at £1 per guess as well as hoop the prize and lucky dip competitions at just 50p a go.

Peppa Pig fans will also be in for a treat so why not call into the Diamond Centre?