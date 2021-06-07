They also want to thank their sponsors Pappy’s Bakery Dunloy, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Sports Development Unit, the referees and officials of the league and the media and social media for their coverage along with local photographers Lorraine McConaghie and Kevin McAuley.

The Friendship League would again like to thank all teams for their participation. This year’s proceeds, amounting to £377, have been donated to the Mayor’s chosen charity, Alzheimer’s Society.

An additional £470 was also collected on finals night from gate donations to give a grand total of £847 to this worthy cause. Thank you to everyone who contributed to this significant amount.

Pappy’s Bakery Friendship League Roll of honour 2021:

Friendship League Section 1 Winners - Dunloy FC

Friendship League Section 1 Runners-up - Stranocum Youths

Friendship League Section 2 Winners - Dunloy Athletic

Friendship League Section 2 Runners-up - Loughguile

Friendship League Section 3 Winners - Buya 2009

Friendship League Section 3 Runners-up

Garvagh

Friendship League Section 4 Winners

JM Academy Colts

Friendship League Section 4 Runners-up

Coleraine

Girls Player of The League

Madison McAuley

Portstewart Sky Blues

Boys Player of The League

Oscar Spence

Stranocum Youths

1. Dunloy FC, section 1 winners of Pappy's Bakery Friendship Soccer League pictured with the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Alderman Mark Fielding and the Mayoress, Mrs Phyllis Fielding

2. Stranocum Youths, Section 1 runners-up of Pappy's Bakery Friendship Soccer League pictured with the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Alderman Mark Fielding and the Mayoress, Mrs Phyllis Fielding

3. Boys Player of The League, Oscar Spence from Stranocum Youths, receives his trophy from the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Alderman Mark Fielding

4. Matthew McCamphill, captain of Dunloy FC, section 1 winners of Pappy's Bakery Friendship Soccer League accepts the cup from Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Alderman Mark Fielding