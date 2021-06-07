Friendship Soccer League
The Friendship League Committee would like to express its thanks to the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Alderman Mark Fielding, and the Mayoress, Mrs Phyliss Fielding, for presenting the awards at their Finals Night recently.
They also want to thank their sponsors Pappy’s Bakery Dunloy, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Sports Development Unit, the referees and officials of the league and the media and social media for their coverage along with local photographers Lorraine McConaghie and Kevin McAuley.
The Friendship League would again like to thank all teams for their participation. This year’s proceeds, amounting to £377, have been donated to the Mayor’s chosen charity, Alzheimer’s Society.
An additional £470 was also collected on finals night from gate donations to give a grand total of £847 to this worthy cause. Thank you to everyone who contributed to this significant amount.
Pappy’s Bakery Friendship League Roll of honour 2021:
Friendship League Section 1 Winners - Dunloy FC
Friendship League Section 1 Runners-up - Stranocum Youths
Friendship League Section 2 Winners - Dunloy Athletic
Friendship League Section 2 Runners-up - Loughguile
Friendship League Section 3 Winners - Buya 2009
Friendship League Section 3 Runners-up
Garvagh
Friendship League Section 4 Winners
JM Academy Colts
Friendship League Section 4 Runners-up
Coleraine
Girls Player of The League
Madison McAuley
Portstewart Sky Blues
Boys Player of The League
Oscar Spence
Stranocum Youths