‘Friend Ship’ is a winner for Carhill IPS

Children from Carhill Integrated Primary School in Garvagh travelled to Belfast to join other creative pupils from integrated schools recently and collect a prize for their entry in the Carson Awards scheme.

The ceremony, at the Ormeau Baths, included a showcase of winning artwork, music, drama and film, and was hosted by broadcaster and journalist Maxine Mawhinney.

Carhill IPS pupils were joint winners of the Key Stage 1 prize for their artwork called Friend Ship.

The annual competition is run by the Integrated Education Fund (IEF) and supported by the Carson family in memory of the late comedian Frank Carson. Frank’s son Tony flew in from Spain for the celebrations.

High-profile guests included actress Olivia Nash, Baroness May Blood and artist Neil Shawcross, as well as supporters of the IEF.

The IEF is a charity which provides financial support for the development and growth of integrated education.

Further information from www.ief.org.uk