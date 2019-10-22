Free outdoor course available for teens on Causeway Coast

If you are 14-16 years old, living within the Causeway Coast region, you are eligible for a FREE 6-month accredited programme of outdoor adventure, conservation and environmental learning, based in and around the beautiful north coast.

Knowing Your Home is designed to connect young people to their home, its environment, heritage and history through exploring, learning, protecting and promoting what surrounds them.

Outdoor activities include canoeing, traditional boating, surfing, snorkelling, bush craft, navigating, boat building, wildlife identification and practical conservation, visiting local beaches, famous (and not so famous) cliff walks, sea caves, including Rathlin Island and a few other wild places.

Only a few places remain on this year’s programme, so get in touch quickly.

For more information contact Jim at Causeway Adventures - 07876516032; or Email: jallen3597@yahoo.co.uk