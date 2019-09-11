Free cuppa for litter picking on Benone Beach

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has launched a new initiative to encourage litter collections at Benone Beach.

In partnership with the Sea Shed Coffee and Surf, anyone who carries out a litter pick will be rewarded with a free hot or cold drink.

Litter pickers and bags will be available from the Sea Shed coffee shop, which is located at the entrance to the beach.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council hope this collaboration will encourage more people to not only enjoy the beach, but protect it from litter pollution.

If you want to organise a litter pick in your area please email recycle@causewaycoastandglens.