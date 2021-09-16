Council’s aims to improve access to food and encourage sustainability

The Covid-19 Sustainable Food and Essential Items Grant Programme has been made possible by funding from the Department for Communities.

It follows on from emergency food support provided at the height of the pandemic and can be used to fund a range of initiatives including ‘grow your own’ schemes, community fridges, community gardens, nutritional cookery courses, luncheon clubs and breakfast clubs.

Encouraging community and voluntary organisations to apply, the Mayor, Councillor Richard Holmes, said: “This funding will make a positive impact in our local communities, allowing groups to secure grants of up to £2500 to help improve access to nutritious food and other essential supplies.

Mayor, Councillor Richard Holmes

“Alongside this we want to develop activities and programmes that will foster good food practices, kitchen skills and reduce food waste, supporting our LiveSmart goals. It will empower our residents and build their skills and understanding around eating well in a more sustainable well which is better for our environment and can help to save money as well.”

To assist with the application process, online information workshops will take place via Zoom on Tuesday, September 21 at 11am and Thursday 30 at 7pm. Interested groups are encouraged to attend one of the sessions.

Council’s Community Development and Environmental Resource teams will be in attendance to provide advice to groups about developing their chosen project while it will also be an opportunity to exchange ideas with each other.

You can register your attendance by emailing [email protected]

To apply to the Covid-19 Sustainable Food and Essential Items Grant Programme go to http://causeway.eformz.info

Applications are open from now until Friday, October 15 at 12 noon.

