Flowerfield re-opens with fabulous creative courses

Alongside its renowned work on glass and ceramics, the programme includes writing, environmental arts and creative mindfulness walks, promising a variety that will delight children and adults alike.

Adult participants can take part in Fused Glass Trees with Natasha Duddy on June 23, a Fused Glass Beach Scenes workshop on June 30 and a Glass Bird Sculpture workshop on July 1. Pottery enthusiasts can sign up to a three-part Summer Solstice Ceramics course with Lorna Noble from June 24 -26 which will celebrate nature and light through the creation of tea light holders, oil burners, sun platters and flower vases.

Local ceramicist Fiona Shannon teaches Simple Ceramics for the Summer Table on July 3 and Hanging Garden Planter Ceramics on July 10th.

Budding writers will be inspired by our stunning landscape and coast in a four week Learning from the Land nature writing course with published writer Anne McMaster from July 8 – 29.

Anne is also facilitating the arts centre’s successful online creative writing course from June 23 to August 11. For those who have always fancied making their own jewellery, goldsmith Diane Lyness teaches you how to make your own silver necklace or earrings on August 21.

Outside of the centre, activities are planned at some of our most scenic locations including creative mindfulness walks at Downhill Beach on June 25 and Whiterocks Beach on August 2. Acclaimed writer Bernie McGill is hosting a Creative Writing workshop and literary trail in Cushendun on July 24.

Kids get creative with environmental arts in Art in the Park every Saturday throughout July and August with two sessions in Flowerfield Park at 10.30am and 12noon each day. They can also make beautiful glass sun catchers in a workshop on July 14 and experience Parklife watercolour painting from July 15-16.