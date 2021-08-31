Five millionth hour of McDonald’s Fun Football at festival
The McDonald’s Fun Football Festival returned to Northern Ireland in spectacular fashion at The Showgrounds in Coleraine, coinciding with celebrations to mark the five millionth hour of free Fun Football in the UK.
Earlier this month McDonald’s officially hit its target of providing five million hours of free Fun Football to children in the UK a year ahead of its 2022 goal, before vowing to offer 1.5 million more hours in the next 12 months.
Each year through the McDonald’s Fun Football programme thousands of children from across Northern Ireland have the opportunity to participate in introductory football sessions with professional coaches. Delivered in partnership with the Irish FA, the programme includes Fun Football sessions, the Grassroots Football Awards and the Fun Football Festival.
The Festival was attended by well-known McDonald’s Fun Football ambassador and current Northern Ireland senior women’s team captain Marissa Callaghan.
She said: “The McDonald’s Fun Football programme makes football accessible for kids of all genders, abilities and backgrounds, and plays a critical role in educating children across Northern Ireland on the positive impact sport and exercise can have on their overall health and wellbeing.
“Through interactive football sessions that promote physical exercise, young girls and boys are encouraged to play football in a relaxed and fun environment.”