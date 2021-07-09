First ROI office and eight new jobs at 2020 Architects

2020 Architects has just launched its first office outside of Northern Ireland in Roscommon, to cater for its expanding customer-base in Ireland, creating four new jobs over the next two years.

The company is also expanding its team at its Ballymoney office with the creation of an additional four positions.

In the past three years, interest in 2020 Architects has been rapidly growing and its ROI client base now accounts for 65% of the business. The new Roscommon office is headed up by Enda Fallon, previously Director of FERN Architectural Studio.

Enda, Ritchie, Michael and Gareth of 2020 Architects

With 20 years’ experience in the sector, Enda is responsible for managing the Practice’s current ROI projects and growing the business in Ireland.

Gareth Boyd adds: “Since my co-director, Michael Howe’s home was featured on Grand Designs back in 2015, we have steadily grown the business from three people back in 2012 to a 12-strong team today.

“Our sizeable social media following has helped our business to communicate with potential clients across Ireland, and even further afield. Aligned to our growing social footprint, demand has steadily increased and in response to this, we launched a design-only service, providing a fully bespoke home for clients’ specific sites. This was a huge success and really has led us to where we are today.”

Director of 2020 Architects in Ireland, Enda Fallon continues: “With such interest in 2020’s designs and client requests for end-to-end project management, opening a physical office in Ireland was the next step.

“I’m delighted to be joining an already established Practice that really is at the cutting-edge of architectural design in Ireland. I’ve long been an admirer of 2020’s work and am focused on driving the business forward in Ireland, supporting clients on their home build journeys throughout the country.”