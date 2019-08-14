Fingers crossed for our Taste Causeway group

Taste Causeway has been shortlisted for Foodie Destination of the Year 2019 by the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI).

This is the first time that Taste Causeway has entered this prestigious initiative which aims to find the ultimate foodie destination in Ireland.

The awards showcase and celebrate unique and wonderful food offerings and encourage local food tourism initiatives across the country. Taste Causeway will showcase the breadth and quality of the local food and drink produce available across the Causeway Coast and Glens, the area’s unique food tours and food festivals and digital marketing initiatives, including the recently launched Causeway Taste Finder app which allows visitors to access live information on local restaurants, tours and food and drink experiences.

Leona Kane from Broighter Gold, who chairs the Taste Causeway Collaborative Growth Network, said: “We are delighted to be shortlisted in this prestigious award. As a group of businesses, we have been working hard with our stakeholders to market this area as a leading food destination. We have so much to offer in terms of multi-award winning local food and drink.

Taste Causeway is one of nine finalists in the ategory and the wnner of the Foodie Destination 2019 will be announced at the end of August.