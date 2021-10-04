Fibrus launch digital poverty fund for Portrush, Portstewart, Bushmills and Ballycastle

The Fibrus Community Fund will award grants of £1,000 to groups and organisations over the next year, helping them to access digital technology and purchase equipment.

Eligible groups from Portrush, Portstewart, Bushmills and Ballycastle can apply for the £1,000 grant in the first round of funding which is now open, running until October 28.

Fibrus, which is currently bringing hyperfast full fibre broadband to areas across Northern Ireland, will make awards through The Community Foundation in tandem with their broadband rollout.

Marcus Cooper, Fund Development Manager at The Community Foundation commented; “The Community Foundation is proud to add Fibrus to the network of corporate partners which we support to give back to the communities in which they operate.

“Our Covid research report highlighted digital poverty as a major concern in rural areas, negatively impacting isolation and loneliness, especially among young people and older people. The announcement of the Fibrus Community Fund is especially timely because the coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the need for rural communities to stay connected.”

Fibrus Managing Director, David Armstrong said: “The Community Foundation’s established relationships with community groups throughout Northern Ireland made them an obvious choice for us to manage the Fibrus Community Fund. Building our name and reputation with these groups and people will be key to the successful delivery of broadband in those areas where it is so needed.

“Fibrus is committed to supporting the communities in which we operate. By investing £55,000 through our new Fibrus Community Fund, we will be able to give back to some of the organisations doing wonderful work to enhance and support our thriving towns and villages across Northern Ireland.

“We’re looking for projects specifically aimed at young people who need greater access to technology or connectivity, as well as initiatives that combat digital exclusion amongst the elderly or those more vulnerable in our society. We hope as many local groups and community organisations get involved and look forward to hearing more about your good work.”