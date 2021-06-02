Farm Families Health Checks coming to Armoy

Christina Faulkner who is the Farm Families Health Checks Programme Co-Ordinator said: “We have been very busy carrying out health checks since the markets re-opened.

“The Markets are busy and clients have made us feel very welcome and are happy to follow social distancing and infection control measures to keep everyone safe.

“Men’s Health week is coming up on June 14 and this has a focus on getting men to become more aware of health problems they may have or develop.

Look out for Helen McAuley, Senior Nurse and Christina Faulkner, Co-ordinator in the Farm Families Health Checks van at Armoy Mart

“We would encourage everyone to visit us to have a health check carried out and to get to know their numbers and what small steps they can take to improve their health.”