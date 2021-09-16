Radius Housing enjoy a fun Family Diversity Day to Portstewart

African Drumming Sessions with Wilson Magwere

An array of culturally diverse activities was provided on the day including African Drumming Sessions with Wilson Magwere, Wilson is originally from Zimbabwe and is a well-known musician in NI. Wilson brings fun, music, singing and an occasional dance with him wherever he goes.

People joining in the sessions in the park were thrilled to learn how to drum and hear a little about the culture of Zimbabwe from Wilson.

Bonny Cooper of China Connections provided beautiful and graceful Chinese Fan Dance sessions under the big tree in the park, just beside Flowerfield’s resident dragon which was very fitting as the dragon is a revered creature in Chinese culture. Bonny was also able to talk to participants about movement and posture bringing a calm and zen to the occasion.

Still I Rise Diversity Storytelling

‘Still I Rise Diversity Storytelling’ were also present and provided sessions where families could enjoy diverse stories in the auditorium. Stories were delivered in English and Arabic and covered topics including finding and settling in a new home, resilience, and kindness. Kids and adults alike thoroughly enjoyed the stories with the Auditorium doors thrown open fully to the beautiful view of the park and trees behind the stage.

Mouth-watering international cuisine was provided by Whoosh, Coleraine and Truva Meze situated at Ulster University Riverside Theatre. Families were treated to Chicken Fried Rice, a variety of Thai and Vietnamese Curry and traditional Turkish meze, kebabs, Naan and salad.

Marie Louise McClarey, BCRC manager said: “BCRC was delighted that the Family Diversity Day was well received by the local community – the storytelling worked well in the auditorium and children and their parents enjoyed the interaction with storytellers – equally the drumming proved lively for all families and the Chinese Fan Dance was a more calming option. Thanks to our partners Radius Housing and all the facilitators – great day had by all.”

Lisa Mooney, Communities Officer for Radius added: “The programme offered families in Portstewart a chance to come out and enjoy a socially distanced vibrant event. It brought connection and cultural exchange in the areas of health and well-being, arts, storytelling, music and dance. It was an event for the whole family to enjoy and we were delighted to see the obvious enjoyment and fun unfold, trying new activities and enjoying the delicious food. We continue to work in partnership with the local Advisory Group and residents to develop the Cappagh Green Good Relations Plan. The plan seeks to build good relationships and a sustainable community. We look forward to organising more events in Portstewart alongside the development of our housing at Cappagh Green.”

This programme was supported through the Department for Communities ‘Housing for All’ Shared Housing Programme, which has its origins in the NI Executive Together Building a United Community Strategy. The Department for Communities has invested £6,535,399 in the Cappagh Green Shared Housing development.

Radius has shared housing developments across Northern Ireland. Inclusive Bridging events in the wider community encourage a range of good relations outcomes which involve Health & Wellbeing and Education & Training.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.