It’s hair today, gone tomorrow for Abigail

Abigail Mitchell, a primary three pupil from Straidbilly Primary School, decided last Easter that she wanted to donate her hair to help other children.

The generous girl has also raised over £750 for the charity which creates the wigs. The Little Princess Trust creates real hair wigs for children and young people with cancer, who have lost their hair through cancer treatment or other conditions. The charity was set up in 2006 and in the last few years has started to fund pioneering, life-saving research into childhood cancers.

Abigail’s mum Emma said the family are extremely proud of her.

“Abigail started talking about ways to help other children around the time of comic relief. At school they had a wear red day and as a family we purchased the T-shirt’s and watched the programme. We donated etc but she wanted to find something that she could do personally to help other children. A few options were discussed and she settled on cutting her hair (which she loved!) and fundraising. We said if she still wanted to do it after lockdown we would support her. She brought it up herself a few weeks ago and she’s now raised over £750.

Abigail had her hair cut earlier this month.

“She had the big chop at Hair Express in Ballymoney, her hair was cut by the brilliant Amanda McCaw who very kindly refused to take payment for the cut,” continued Emma.

“She had 14 inches cut in total, which is brilliant as they are most in need of donations of 12 inches or more.

“We are incredibly proud of her kind heart and passion for helping others. She has been so excited to be able to do this, it’s lovely to see her enthusiasm and selflessness. And thankfully she loves her new short hair!”

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/abigail-mitchell-littleprincesstrust

