Free outdoor movie screenings of Gnomeo and Juliet in Limavady and Portstewart

The free screenings will take place on Saturday, September 18 at 2pm at Drumceatt Square outside Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre, and on the outdoor terrace at Flowerfield Arts Centre, Portstewart on Saturday, September 25 at 2pm.

Billed as a comical re-boot of Shakespeare’s play, the popular animation takes place in the world of warring red gnomes and blue gnomes, separated by a garden fence.

Bring your own seat, a picnic and remember to dress for outdoor weather.

Flowerfield Arts Centre, Portstewart

The events are free but ticket numbers are limited. Social distancing restrictions will apply.

To book tickets for the screening in Limavady visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/free-outdoor-film-screening-gnomeo-juliet-limavady-tickets-168705120557

To book tickets for the screening in Portstewart visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/free-outdoor-film-screening-gnomeo-juliet-portstewart-tickets-168708500667

For more information go to www.roevalleyarts.com or www.flowerfield.org

These events are supported by the Executive Office, through the Together: Building a United Community, District Council Good Relations Programme and Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Further information about Good Relations Week can be found at www.goodrelationsweek.com

