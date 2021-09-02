Euro star Niamh Kavanagh to play at Flowerfield gig
Eurovision winner and The Commitments’ vocalist Niamh Kavanagh is set to entertain music lovers at Flowerfield Arts Centre as part of the Saturday Lunchtime Live in the Park events from 12 noon to 1pm.
Niamh and her musician husband Paul Megahey bring you a selection of their own material and popular soul and blues classics on Saturday, September 11, followed by Seefin on Saturday, September 18, a trio playing original music influenced by their hiking adventures. To end the series, jazz pianist Scott Flannigan and Saxophonist Dave Howell will appear on September 25 playing a mix or jazz standards and newly composed works.
Bring a blanket and a picnic. Limited seating provided with social distancing.