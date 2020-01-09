Entrepreneurs urged to go for it in 2020

The new year is the perfect time to set goals for the year ahead and Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is urging local budding entrepreneurs to make starting a business their New Year’s resolution with the support of the Go For It Programme.

This project is part funded by Invest Northern Ireland and the European Regional Development Fund under the Investment for Growth & Jobs Northern Ireland (2014-2020) Programme.

A scheme spokesperson said: “If you’ve been dreaming of giving up your nine-to-five job and becoming your own boss, you’ve probably considered a variety of small business ideas. Whether it’s personal training, car-detailing, massage therapy or event planning, make 2020 the year you take the plunge.

“The Go For It Programme can help any budding entrepreneurs do more than dream up a good idea - it can help you turn it into reality. It has mentored over 6,000 aspiring entrepreneurs across all 11 Council areas of Northern Ireland in the past two years through its wide network of enterprise agencies.”

It provides expert free advice and support to anyone wishing to start their own business, by taking them through the process of creating a business plan. It covers everything from financial forecasting to marketing and long-term business planning.

One of the businesses helped by the Go For It programme, in association with Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, is Victoria Ivy Bridal Emporium.

Innovative Limavady based young entrepreneur, Louise Tierney, has followed her childhood dream of being her own boss by launching an exclusive bridal boutique.

Louise launched Victoria Ivy Bridal Emporium in January 2019 and offers brides-to-be from across the island of Ireland a truly unique experience as they prepare for their special day.

The Go For It programme is delivered in the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area by Roe Valley Enterprises and Enterprise Causeway.

If you have a business idea you’d like to develop or if you are thinking about starting a business call 0800 027 0639 or visit: visit www.goforitni.com.