Entrepreneurs to receive ‘on demand style’ support
Every budding entrepreneur in Northern Ireland is to be offered access to a free online business support service following a major deal agreed by all eleven local authorities including Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.
Rebel on Demand, a support service for small businesses, is now available to everyone who is either running their own enterprise or thinking of starting up.
The service contains scores of videos and articles, offering free and impartial advice on topics such as starting up without debt, making sales and increasing confidence and motivation.
The on-demand platform also allows users to tailor their learning journey and record progress, and it offers ‘next step’ advice through automation.
Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Cllr Richard Holmes added: “Council places great emphasis on its business support remit, and this has been heightened in response to the challenges posed by COVID-19. We have adapted our services to reflect ever changing circumstances and our business community has demonstrated a level of resilience that they should be very proud of.
“I’m delighted that we are now adding to our repertoire of support opportunities by working with the Rebel Business School. It will offer a wealth of information, guidance and advice which our entrepreneurs will greatly benefit from.”
To find out more, go to https://www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/work/go-for-it-programme/rebel-on-demand