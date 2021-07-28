Entrepreneurs to receive ‘on demand style’ support

Rebel on Demand, a support service for small businesses, is now available to everyone who is either running their own enterprise or thinking of starting up.

The service contains scores of videos and articles, offering free and impartial advice on topics such as starting up without debt, making sales and increasing confidence and motivation.

The on-demand platform also allows users to tailor their learning journey and record progress, and it offers ‘next step’ advice through automation.

Rebel on Demand now available for Causeway Coast and Glens businesses

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Cllr Richard Holmes added: “Council places great emphasis on its business support remit, and this has been heightened in response to the challenges posed by COVID-19. We have adapted our services to reflect ever changing circumstances and our business community has demonstrated a level of resilience that they should be very proud of.

“I’m delighted that we are now adding to our repertoire of support opportunities by working with the Rebel Business School. It will offer a wealth of information, guidance and advice which our entrepreneurs will greatly benefit from.”