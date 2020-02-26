Engineering firm has a heart for charity

Hutchinson Engineering, Kilrea, has kept its employees ‘close to its heart’ by raising over £10,000 for leading local health charity Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke (NICHS), as well as participating in the charity’s workplace health and wellbeing programme.

The money raised will go towards NI Chest Heart and Stroke’s new Heart Strong care service which the charity is planning to pilot this year.

Heart Strong, the first ever heart health and recovery service for Northern Ireland, will bridge the gap between rehabilitation after treatment and getting back to normal life, helping people with a heart condition grow beyond their current capabilities.

Mark Hutchinson Managing Director of Hutchinson Engineering, presented NI Chest Heart and Stroke with the cheque, saying; “We’re very proud to have supported NICHS as one of the charity’s corporate partners over the past two years. It’s a cause very close to the hearts of our staff, who were extremely passionate about getting behind the campaign.”

The firm also chose to give something back to its employees by joining in the charity’s free health programme for workplaces, Well Team, funded by the Public Health Agency (PHA). Mark commented: “The health of our staff is something we as a company take very seriously. As a result of joining Well Team, over the course of the three-year programme, we have successfully delivered a number of new health initiatives for employees, including healthy breakfasts, hosting talks on heart health, and providing health checks for staff.”

Gareth McGleenon, Deputy Chief Executive at NICHS added: “We are so grateful to Hutchinson Engineering for choosing to support us.”