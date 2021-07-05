Elizabeth is latest recipient of commemorative NI 100 coin
A centenarian who lives in Portrush is the latest recipient of a civic gift as part of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s NI 100 programme.
Mayor, Councillor Richard Holmes, visited Elizabeth MacRory at Seabank Residential Home to deliver a commemorative coin in recognition of her 100th birthday which took place in June.
The specially designed coins will be presented to all residents of the Borough who celebrate their 100th birthday in 2021, Northern Ireland’s centenary year. The unique memento features Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Coat of Arms on one side and ‘NI 100’ branding on the reverse,
Councillor Holmes said: “This was my first centenary presentation as Mayor, and it was a privilege to meet Elizabeth and mark her 100th birthday during this centenary year in this way.
“I want to offer her my warmest best wishes on this happy occasion and as a Council we are very pleased to be able to recognise our oldest residents as part of our varied NI 100 programme which takes place throughout 2021.”
The civic gift scheme is open to all people, organisations and businesses who celebrate their 100th birthday between January 1, 021 and December 31, 2021.
Nominations are open throughout the year so please email [email protected] or ring 028 7034 7010 to make a nomination. Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s ‘NI 100’ programme includes a range of events and initiatives which aim to showcase the best of the Borough.