Dunaghy Flute Band thanks community for parade support
The committee and members of Dunaghy Flute Band would like to express their appreciation to all those who made their annual parade on Wednesday, July 21 such a success.
Monday, 26th July 2021, 10:08 am
Exceptional weather helped to attract a spectacular crowd to Ballymoney town centre with 24 visiting bands in attendance.
A special word of thanks goes to Sgt Lindsay Mooney Memorial Flute Band from Londonderry for leading the parade around the town and Bannside Fife and Lambeg Drumming Club for providing musical entertainment on High Street prior to the parade.
Organisers also thanked parade marshalls, street collectors, the PSNI, the public for their support
A street collection amounted to £4062.