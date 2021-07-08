Dunaghy Flute Band release details of annual parade

This year’s parade will take place on Wednesday, July 21. Although scaled down due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the band is hoping for a successful evening with favourable weather!

Unfortunately, the usual parade festivities including bouncy castles, cartoon characters, face painting and balloon modellers can’t take place this year, nor can the post parade disco in the Manor Hotel.

However there will be lambeg drummers and fifers performing on High Street from 7.30pm until the parade starts at 8.30pm, courtesy of the Bannside Fife and Lambeg Drumming Club.

The parade will start from the North Road and take the usual town parade route.