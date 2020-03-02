Drumreagh Presbyterian to host church home mission evening

Drumreagh Presbyterian Church will host one of the first of this year’s Mission in Ireland Information Evenings on Wednesday, March 11.

The special event is part of an annual roadshow to showcase mission work at home on the island of Ireland.

The evenings are organised by the Presbyterian Church in Ireland’s (PCI) Council for Mission in Ireland. Council Secretary, Rev David Bruce, who will also be speaking at the meeting, explained that the evenings are hosted by PCI’s regional presbyteries and are an opportunity to discover more about the work of the Church. They are also a chance to hear first-hand from mission personnel serving across the island, in particular PCI’s home mission ministers, Irish mission workers and deaconesses.

“As the daffodils come out and the estate agent signs go up, there is another annual sign that spring is on its way, PCI’s Mission in Ireland evenings, and I know that Drumreagh will afford those who attend on Wednesday evening a very warm welcome,” Mr Bruce said.

“When people think of ‘mission’ they might look overseas and the work that is done in many countries by different churches. As a denomination, the Presbyterian Church in Ireland directly supports over 20 Global Mission Workers in 11 countries on four continents, but mission is also a vital part of the gospel outreach of the Church at home, where we are actively involved in seeing God’s kingdom grow. These evenings are a great opportunity to discover more about that work.”

With all bar one event taking place in Northern Ireland, the 14 evenings begin on March 8 and conclude on April 5 in County Monaghan at First Castleblayney Presbyterian Church. Each evening will provide an opportunity for people to come together to worship with friends and people from other local Presbyterian churches. It will also be a special occasion to hear PCI’s Mission in Ireland personnel talk about their work.

During the course of the evening at Drumreagh Presbyterian, which starts at 7.30pm those attending will also hear from Rev Alastair Dunlop, minister in Howth and Malahide Presbyterian Church in Dublin.

“The Church has a very specific purpose and plays an active role in local communities the length and breadth of Ireland serving, often behind the scenes, reaching out quietly in the name of Jesus to meet the needs of people of all faiths and none. Our Mission in Ireland Evenings enable Presbyterians, and others, to get a snapshot of that diverse work,” Mr Bruce explained.

The Council for Mission in Ireland provides support and strategic direction for the Church, in relation to its 74 Home and Urban Mission congregations, which are churches that are supported directly by PCI through the Council. It also has an important role in considering new church development, church planting, the oversight of a number of special projects and numerous areas of chaplaincy, which those attending will hear about.

Thanking all the congregations for hosting the evenings David Bruce continued, “A number of our Home and Urban Mission ministers will talk about their work, as will some of our deaconesses, Irish mission workers and other mission personnel. I am also looking forward to speaking in Drumreagh, Ballygrainey, which is near Bangor and Aghadowey in the Presbytery of Coleraine and Limavady.

“With society appearing to become more inward looking, I hope that those attending will find it interesting to discover how PCI, as a denomination, is seeking to be outward looking as we seek to bring the timeless message of the gospel of Jesus Christ to communities across Ireland. Everyone is warmly invited and all are very welcome,” he said.

Full details of all meetings can be found at www.presbyerianireland.org