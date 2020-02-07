Dreamer’s Space unveiled Pictured at the launch of The Dreamer's Space exhibition and outdoor trail at Flowerfield Arts Centre are Chris Springhall, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Sean Bateson, Cultural Services Development Manager Desima Connolly and artist-in-resident Corrina Askin art Dreamer’s Space Exhibition continues until February 15 while the Dreamer’s Space Trail will be open all year round ‘Timeless’ Bookfest in Ballymena Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly at Riverside Theatre