Don’t worry, Be #appy wins award

The work of Causeway Coast and Glens Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) has been recognised at the first ever PCSP Community Safety Awards.

It received an Award for Excellence in Collaboration for its recent ‘Don’t Worry Be #appy’ project which brought together over 1000 young people at a conference about online safety. It was also shortlisted for the 2019 Award for Outstanding Impact in Tackling Anti-Social Behaviour.

The Internet Resilience and Safety conference a first-of-its-kind event, organised along with the NSPCC, Western Health and Social Care Trust, Northern Health and Social Care Trust and the Education Authority, aimed to educate young people about how to keep safe, well and healthy online whilst respecting that the digital world is important to their lives and future careers. To find out more about PCSP email pcsp@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk.