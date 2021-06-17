Dominican’s virtual drama festival

For years, the Dominican College drama festival has been a highlight of the academic year with parents and the school community enjoying the performances of the year groups involved.

However, because of the Covid pandemic, audiences would not have been permitted to attend the event in the Strand Road school.

So the drama and music departments created a virtual drama festival.

The theme was “The Arts Will Get Us Through.”

Dominican then created a video tribute “to the resilience, dedication and commitment of our students.

“They are Generation Lockdown and DCP is their home.”

The video features their version of From Now On from the musical The Greatest Showman.

As well as acting, singing, dancing and snapshots of everyday life in school, the Dominican video also features breathtaking drone footage of the school.