Dogs Trust Ballymena hosting Christmas Fair

Festive frolics are afoot at Dogs Trust Ballymena as the team deck the halls in preparation for its annual Christmas Fair on December 6.

Taking place at the rehoming centre on Teeshan Road from 6pm-9pm, the annual event promises to be a great evening out for all the family, with four-legged friends invited to join in the fun too!

The rehoming centre is also appealing for toys, blankets and tinned food to be brought along on the evening so the dogs spending Christmas at the Rehoming Centre can enjoy a tasty treat for their Christmas dinner and have a new toy to play with come Christmas morning.

Samuel Reid, Supporter Relations Officer at Dogs Trust Ballymena, said: “Our slogan is ‘A dog is for life, not just for Christmas’ but unfortunately many dogs find themselves without a home and will be with us on Christmas Day this year.

“Our Christmas Fair is a key event for us as it raises much needed funds so we can give the dogs everything they need at Christmas and beyond. With the event fast approaching, we are hoping that once again lots of dog lovers from the county will come and join us for festivities to help make the day a great success.

“If any kind-hearted local businesses and members of the public would like to donate any items for the raffle – such as toiletries, gift sets, bottles of wine and chocolates – we’d be extremely grateful if people could please drop off donations to our rehoming centre, if they are able to help.”

Visitors to the fair will have the opportunity to enjoy such highlights as the grand raffle, with 300 litres of home heating oil up for grabs, courtesy of Nicholl Fuels. They’ll be able to indulge in a mince pie or two and there will also be an opportunity to pick up Christmas gifts, cards and stocking fillers from various stalls selling treats, gifts and crafts. Entry is £1 and children and dogs get in free.

If you would like to make a visit to the centre, pop into Dogs Trust Ballymena. 60 Teeshan Rd, Fairview, Ballymena BT43 5PN. For more information about the Christmas Fair, please contact Samuel Reid, Supporter Relations Officer at Dogs Trust Ballymena on 02825661007 or email: Samuel.Reid@dogstrust.org.uk