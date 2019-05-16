Dog Rescue and National Trust link

Causeway Coast Dog Rescue charity has teamed up with the National Trust located at Hezlett House in Castlerock to raise awareness of the importance of responsible dog ownership.

With unique and inspiring destinations such as Mussenden Temple, Downhill House and one of United Kingdom’s popular and scenic blue flag beaches at Portstewart Strand, visitors are expected to flock to the coast once the good weather starts.

The CCDR charity focuses on rescuing and rehoming unwanted dogs, while raising awareness on responsible ownership, supporting public with issues surrounding reporting cruelty and many other dog related concerns.

Margaret Dimsdale-Bobby, Chairman of the CCDR said: “This is a great opportunity for the Trust and the charity to partner in raising awareness on the National Trust’s requests when walking dogs in public spaces. While the National Trust wish everyone to have a safe and happy experience when visiting their locations, the charity focuses on the health and wellbeing of dogs and responsible ownership.”

The National Trust encourages visitors to have dogs on leads at all times with the exception of designated exercise areas, in particular around Mussenden Temple at Downhill. Lisa McCaughan of the National Trust said: “We aim to run a series of awareness sessions and events over the coming months with the charity. We encourage families and individuals to get involved and follow us on our social media as we announce a programme of awareness and fun promotions for the little ones.”

For more information on the dog rescue charity check out www.causewaycoastdogrescue.org