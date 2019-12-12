Dixons thanks staff and customers

After 125 years in business, the family-run department store, Dixons of Coleraine, is to close its doors in 2020.

The store’s legacy is undeniable, its presence in the town stretching as far back as the 19th century.

Established in 1895 as a tailoring business in Queen Street, Coleraine, the first Dixon to put his name above the shopfront was David, the great grandfather of the present Managing Director, Ian Dixon.

The business that quaintly named itself a “scientific tailor” was swiftly popular with the shoppers of Coleraine, and in 1928 the shop moved to a more central position in Church Street. Harry Dixon, a son of the founder, then joined the company in 1930.

The advent of ready-to-wear clothing in the 1940s brought about some changes, and a number of new departments were introduced.

Following the death of Harry Dixon in 1962, the business became a limited company, with Harold Dixon as Managing Director.

An incendiary bomb attack by the IRA on Coleraine town centre in 1976 meant that the store was destroyed by fire. After trading in temporary premises for two years, the shop re-opened in June 1978.

Through the 1980s, Dixons began to look to the fashion houses of Europe for inspiration, stocking upmarket brands from Germany, France and Italy. It wasn’t long before the store then gathered a reputation for high class ladies fashions and menswear, with Harold and Joan Dixon running the business.

Fourth-generation brother and sister, Ian and Janet Dixon, have been at the helm for the last two decades, and after many successful years trading are now regretfully making the decision to retire.

On behalf of their entire family, they would like to thank all the wonderful staff and customers they have had over the years.