Derry Girls actress visits north coast

Siobhan Sweeney

After falling in love with the landscape she now wants to explore more of the lakes, mountains, coastline and forests for a new four-part series for More 4 from Belfast-based Waddell Media.

Exploring Northern Ireland with Siobhán McSweeney is supported by Tourism Ireland and Tourism Northern Ireland.

Siobhán says: “If the last year has taught me anything it’s that life’s too short to sit indoors.

“As a keen walker, I’ll be lacing up my walking boots to spend some much-needed time hiking, kayaking and wild camping in this wonderful corner of the world.”

Over four episodes Siobhán will visit places such as Strangford Lough, the Mourne Mountains, the Fermanagh Lakelands, the Sperrins, and the rugged Causeway Coast as she learns more about these rural landscapes, historic homes and the fascinating people who live and work there.

Jannine Waddell, Managing Director, Waddell Media says: “Viewers are in for a real treat as Siobhán immerses herself well and truly into Northern Ireland’s great outdoors.

“She’s not afraid to try her hand at some weird and wacky activities as she travels across Ulster on her electric bike, giving us a unique insight into the people she meets on her journey as well as taking in the stunning scenery on offer.”