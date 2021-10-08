DCP’s Mia shortlisted for prestigious award

Dominican College Mia Ramage

Head girl Mia Ramage, who is an A Level English Literature student, is an avid reader and has been writing creatively for many years, with plans to self-publish her first novel in the coming year.

She has also received recognition for her academic writings, through which she was offered a partial scholarship to study in Oxford this summer.

Her shortlisting reflects her superb talents as a writer and Dominican College wishes her every success as a school.

In addition to this, Mia is currently studying History, French, and Spanish at A Level, and hopes to study Law and French Law next year at university.

The theme of this year’s competition was “Mask” and Mia’s story was entitled “The Collector’s Shop”.

The winner of the competition will be announced on Thursday, November 21 and, following the announcement, Mia and eight other authors internationally are going to be published in a short anthology later this year.

The school hopes to be able to allow Mia to make her story available for pupils and parents to read and enjoy later in the year.

The annual HG Wells Fiction Short Story Competition offers a £500 Senior and £1,000 Junior prize and free publication of all shortlisted entries in a quality, professionally published paperback anthology.

There are two competitions: The Margaret and Reg Turnill Competition for young writers of 21 years and under, and a competition for those over 21 years of age.