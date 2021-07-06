Davy’s 250 not out on Coleraine to Cork walk challenge

Teresa and Davy Boyle on their marathon walk

Since Covid-19 restrictions put paid to all of Davy Boyle’s planned charity fundraisers, the Caring Caretaker came up with the novel idea of doing a sponsored walk from Coleraine to Cork and back - without ever leaving the Borough.

Davy, who is accompanied on his walks by wife Teresa, has now passed the 250 mile mark out of his 630 mile target.

He is raising funds for: Macmillan Cancer Care, NI Hospice, Kidney Research Coleraine, Friends of Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Community Rescue Service, Alzheimer’s Society, Charlene’s Project, SANDS NI.