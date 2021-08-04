Daredevil Anna completes skydive for Guide Dogs

75-year-old Anna Wilson who lives in Kathleen L Thompson Fold decided to do her skydive for a worthy charity.

“I just wanted something stupid to do before I kick the bucket,” said Anna who is originally from Tain in Scotland.

“I have a bucket list and one of the things on it was to do a skydive for a worthy charity – so I have been able to tick that off now and I would do it again!

Anna Wilson, resident at the Kathleen L Thompson Fold in Garvagh, has completed a charity skydive in aid of Guide Dogs Northern Ireland

“It was great. We were at 10,000 feet and next thing I knew we were down. It didn’t phase me going up at all.

“They were very good and the instructor showed me exactly what to do. Although I did say to my instructor when he was putting my harness on – now I know what a trussed up chicken feels like.”

Anna chose the charity Guide Dogs NI as her chosen charity from her skydive fundraising.

“I was having a think and I thought - well, a guide dog is useful to people’ and I do know someone locally who is awaiting a guide dog, so I’m glad I chose it.”

So far Anna has raised an incredible £1,600 and her Just Giving page remains open for new donations.

It costs the charity an estimated £54,800 to support each guide dog from birth to retirement, so the generosity of the general public is always greatly appreciated, as Anna noted; “I was showing the girls at the local deli counter my photos from the sky dive and a man behind me heard and handed me a fiver!”

Gary Wilson, Community Fundraising Relationship Manager for Guide Dogs commented: “What an incredible financial sum and achievement this is!

“This will go a long way to helping people living with sight loss in Northern Ireland and is proof that we are welcoming of fundraising ideas from all ages. Well done Anna!”