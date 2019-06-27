Damhead Primary School kids support Alzheimer’s Society

The Alzheimer’s Society took its #AskUsAnything campaign across Causeway to mark Dementia Action Week recently.

Alzheimer’s Society is reaching out to rural communities as research shows that despite almost everyone knowing someone affected by the condition, two-thirds of people living with dementia report feeling isolated and lonely.

More than 20,000 people in Northern Ireland are living with dementia, including 1,283 in Causeway, and this Dementia Action Week, Alzheimer’s Society held events in a local primary school and at a local livestock market with the aim of starting a conversation about dementia.

Primary 6 students from Damhead Primary School in Coleraine held a bake sale to raise money for Alzheimer’s Society and raised a fantastic £180. The students were inspired to help as some of them have grandparents that have dementia. Aoife McMaster, Dementia Support Worker for Causeway went out to talk to the students, to explain how dementia can affect a person and what they can do to help.