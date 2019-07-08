Cushendun Old Church Centre opens

Work to restore and convert an old church building in Cushendun has been completed and the Old

Church Centre, an arts, heritage and community space, is now open.

After 13 years of campaigning, restoration began in Autumn 2018, with the keys being handed over to the dedicated volunteer group, Cushendun Building Preservation Trust, last week.

The Old Church has been given a new lease of life and will be available for heritage events, drama, concerts, meetings, community activities and much more. The building will also serve as an information and mini-heritage Centre in which visitors can learn about the glorious Glens of Antrim.

The restoration has been made possible thanks to funding and support from The National Lottery

Heritage Fund, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, the Department for Communities Historic Environment Division (Historic Environment Fund), Ulster Garden Villages Ltd, the Pilgrim Trust and the All Churches Trust.

Built in 1840 as a Church of Ireland place of worship, Cushendun Old Church was deconsecrated in 2003. Since then, Cushendun Building Preservation Trust has been campaigning for the building to become a community hub with a focus on the arts.

At the official opening, Monica Morgan, Chair of the Trust, said: “For a long time we had a dream to make this facility a real focal point of the community. At times it has been a tough, but we always knew this moment would come. It wouldn’t have been possible without the funders, volunteers, supporters and the local community.”

For more information on the centre, go to www.theoldchurchcentre.com