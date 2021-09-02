Culture Month in Cushendun with packed list of events

The Old Church Centre’s contribution to European Heritage Weekend, which runs from September 11-12, will see the revival of the popular annual Book Fair, once more to be held in Glenmona House, and running from Saturday morning to 5pm on Sunday.

The committee is delighted to announce that Charles Brett’s important Five Big Houses of Cushendun has been re-issued and will be launched on the morning of Saturday 11; Randal McDonnell and Kerry Goyer will speak in honour of the occasion. There is a limited supply of tickets available; anyone with an interest in attending is advised to book early.

The launch will be followed by Jude McNeill’s guided tour of the five Big Houses, and then by a reading by Virginia Brownlow, daughter of Molly Keane, granddaughter of Moira O’Neill, and herself a poet. Virginia and her cousin David Skrine have agreed to take part in a discussion after the reading.

Events will draw to a close on Sunday afternoon with a story-telling workshop hosted by Janice Witherspoon and Stephen O’Hara. The focus will be on women in mythology, history and ordinary life.